Gambia: Open Letter to the President-Elect Adama Barrow

Dear Mr. President,

I am by this letter congratulating you on behalf of the youth of Ghana and The Gambia. As a private citizen of my country Ghana and my colleagues at the West African Sub Regions we say a very big congratulations to you Mr. President.

The vivacious youths of the West African Sub Regions are in intensive prayers to enable our good Allah to guide and protect you and your family in all things not forgetting your Administration and the entire county at large.

Martin Luther King, Jr. once said; “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy”

On the death of your son Mr. President:

We are so sorry about the death of Habibou Barrow your son. We wish we could find words that would relieve your pain, but we cannot imagine what they are. Losing a child is one of the saddest life experiences possible, and words of true comfort are difficult to find. Please know that we are thinking of you in your sorrow. You have our sincere condolences.

The Greatest Responsibility:

Being the 3rd President of the 2nd Republic of The Gambia comes with great responsibility. Thus people of The Gambia especially the youth was in the vibrant position to rally by you irrespective of the state of the political atmospheric pressure, with the Hash Tag – #Gambia Has Decided. The youth of The Gambia has broken the status quo of dictatorship, the younger generation’s fresh ideas and new leadership skills will help to overcome authoritarian practices. The Gambian protesters led by youth leaders can force autocratic leaders to step down from power.

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) was launched by Ex-President of the United States Barack Obama as a signature effort to invest in the next generation of African leaders. He said there is a need to invest in grooming strong, results-oriented leaders. As an Alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) RLC C5, Accra Ghana with participants from Nine (9) West African Countries, we are challenging you to allow youths to become part of formal decision-making in The Gambia

Mr. President, allowing youth involvement in politics will eventually lead to civic engagement which is broader than political engagement because it can include service to the community through involvement in health, education and charity work and other social entrepreneurships.

Acknowledgement:

We would like to acknowledge the receipt of HE President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf the 24th and current President of Liberia and chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), HE President Muhammadu Buhari President of Nigeria and HE former President John Dramani Mahama, along with HE President Ernest Bai Koroma 4th President of Sierra Leone and internal and external observed Protocols.

Thank you for the political leadership you provide in the Gambia. As a private citizen who is more concerned about the emanated political instability issues, we value the role you play in dialoguing with HE Ex-President Yahya Jammeh. This political agreement has lead to greater sustainability for the country and the West African Sub-Regions.

Once again congratulations to you Mr. President-Elect, The Gambia will always remain the smiling coast of Africa.

Thank you.

By: Eugene Amarfio

YALI RLC C5 Alumni

Accra Ghana.

+ (233) 246 370618

e.amarfio@gmail.com