Gambia: Over 80 Gamtel Staffers Hired By Baboucarr Sanyang At Risk Of Being Fired!

The new management of Gamtel, under the leadership of Sulayman Susso, is working on laying off over eighty Gamtel employees hired by the former MD of the company Baboucarr Sanyang, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. The targeted staff have been placed on notice by management to provide proof of their credentials, qualifications, and so on. They were also asked to provide a valid picture ID.

It has been gathered that the former MD hired his relatives, friends, and loved ones at Gamtel. Hence, the new management of the company have decided to scrutinize some of the hiring done by Mr. Sanyang.

Meanwhile, anxiety and worry continue to grip the affected Gamtel staff. Sources said the new management is determined to purge the company’s staff payroll.