Gambia: Police accused of Manhandling an Asthmatic Patient Man to death

Mauritanian man, an Afra seller, El Hadrami Mohameden Zayid, 57, residing at Ebo Town, was yesterday confirmed death by the Serekunda General Hospital in Kanifing. He was rushed to the hospital by his wife and neighbors after he was abandoned at the compound gate by a police patrol team led by Corporal Badjie. Mr. Badjie and his colleagues have been accused of manhandling the man to death.

According to his wife, Zayid was said to be an asthmatic patient.

According to an eye witness Pa Ousman Jatta, son to the landlord, said ’’ the police officers entered their compound asking for the deceased and he escorted them to Zayid’s apartment and after seeing the deceased, the police patrol team leader told Zayid that he was suspected and accused of receiving and buying stolen animals- a sheep and goat.”

Mr Jatta further narrated that Mr Zayid denied the allegations, but Corporal Badjie insisted and asked the deceased to follow them to the station or give them money to negotiate and forget about the case.

“Zayid told them that presently he has no cash to the amount demanded by the police to settle the case and he was later forced to go with them and they dragged him up to outside of the compound gate and after a push and pull he fell down into coma. The police immediately left the scene abandoning Zayid helpless at the gate” Jatta adduced.

He added that they reported the matter to Kanifing and Tallinding police stations respectively for further investigations and the corpse at the mortuary for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

He said they were urged to report back today at 12 noon.

Up to time of going to press the Police PRO Conta, couldn’t be reached for comments after fruitless efforts.

Written By A Correspondent