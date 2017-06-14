Gambia: Police Spokesman Explains Why Ousman Jarju Was Arrested

Sources close to the family of Ousman Jarju stated to this paper that on Thursday 8th June, 2017 Ousman was arrested by the police in Sibanor suspecting him of illegally keeping firearm without legal authority.

According to sources, Ousman served the Gambia National Army and he resigned in 1992. He is currently working under Brikama Area Council as security. Jarju is suspected to be in possession of firearms that were entrusted to him by some members of the State Guards who fail to return arms after the political impasse.

When contacted the Police spokesperson, PRO Foday Conta confirm the arrest of Ousman Jarju. The police image builder alluded that Jarju’s arrest was in connection to an intelligence report the police received, that he is keeping firearms that were entrusted to him by some members of the State Guards during the political impasse. Based on that the police probe into the matter to thoroughly investigate and establish the facts with regards to the allegation as it is a security concern.

PRO Conta further stated that the matter was referred the Police Headquarters for proper investigation but preliminary investigations has it that the evidences in the allegations are not adequate. Therefore, he is release on bail while investigations continue.

The office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) warns the general public especially members of the armed and security forces to abstain from keeping firearms illegally. That all arms belonging to the state and are not returned due to the political impasse must be returned with immediately effect otherwise anyone found wanting will be dealt with seriously according to law.

By A Correspondent