Gambia: Postponement Of UTG Inter-School Alliance For Change Peaceful March-Pass To The Ministry Of Higher Education

A message received by the outgoing Chairman of the UTG Inter-School Alliance for Change from the President of the University of the Gambia Staff Association (UTGFSA) has indicated a seemingly brokered deal between the SMT and the UTGFSA. Therefore, the planned March-Pass which supposed to take place tomorrow the 10th of March 2017 as indicated in the above paragraph is hereby suspended pending the outcome of tomorrow’s congress by the UTGFSA.

Meanwhile, all Alliance members are invited to attend the congress tomorrow at B.P.A, 4:00pm noon . please forward and share.

Regards,

UTG Inter-School Alliance for Change.