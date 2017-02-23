Gambia: President Barrow Announces New Cabinet!

PRESS RELEASE

His Excellency the President of the Republic of The Gambia Mr. Adama Barrow, acting under the provisions of Section 70(5) and Sections 71(1) and 71(3) has appointed and reassigned Mrs. Fatoumata Tambajang as Minister of Women’s Affairs, overseeing the portfolio of the Office of the Vice President, and in a similar vein, His Excellency the President with the powers vested in him under Section (71) (1) and 71 (3)  of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has appointed the following Cabinet Ministers of the Government of The Gambia with effect from February 22, 2017:

 

No.

Name

Portfolio

 

1

Mr. Demba A. Jawo

Minister of Information and Communication

 

2

Ms. Claudia Cole

Minister of Basic & Secondary Education

3

Mr. Lamin Jobe

Minister of Works, Transport & Infrastructure

 

4

Ms. Saffie Lowe-Ceesay

Minister of Health & Social Welfare

 

5

Dr. Badara Joof

Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology

 

Done in Banjul on 22nd day of February, 2017.

Amie Bojang Sissoho

For: Secretary General

In this article