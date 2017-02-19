Gambia: President Barrow’s Gov’t Imposes Temporal Suspension On Timber Import, Export And Transportation!

TEMPORAL SUSPENSION OF THE TRANSPORT, IMPORT AND EXPORT OF TIMBER

In line with Section 16, Sub Section 3 of the Forestry Act, the Ministry of Forestry, Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources have decided to suspend the import, transport and export of timber (Logs), with immediate effect until further notice.

According to the Ministry all the Forestry staff of the Department of Forestry, the Gambia Revenue Authority, the Gambia Port Authority and all other institutions involved in the issuance of certified documents, that enable legal transportation and export of timber, are hereby instructed to stop issuing such documents until further notice.

The notice is extended to all Regional Authorities, Wood Vendors, Transport owners and security agencies across the country. We are working closely with concerned stakeholders to regulate the trade in timber for the benefit of all Gambians.

Therefore the Regional Forestry Officers, foresters and security officers are instructed to impound any vehicle found with logs.

By this notice, no timber is allowed to be loaded at the landing points or be exported.

We hereby sought the cooperation and support of all stakeholders until a win-win solution is found in the trade of timber, bearing in mind the need to protect the forest and the environment and adhering to international conventions on the trade and export of timber.