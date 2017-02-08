Gambia: President of Gambia and Hermes-Sojitz agreed upon attraction of foreign investments

Dear Colleagues,

We are glad to announce Hermes-Sojitz International Investment Fund and The President of Gambia agrees upon attraction of foreign investments.

In the end of January, Adam Barrow, the new President of the Republic of Gambia, met with the management of the Hermes-Sojitz in Dakar.

Issues relating to the economic development of Gambia and opportunities to attract investments to the country were discussed during the meeting. Following the results of the meeting, President Adam Barrow and the fund’s representatives agreed to establish the Gambia Sovereign Wealth Fund that will be focused on creating conditions and arranging cooperation with international investors in order to attract foreign investments to the country.

