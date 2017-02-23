Gambia: Presidential Memo: Saidina Alieu Jarjou, the Ghetto Spokesperson

PRESIDENTIAL MEMO

To: The President of the Republic of The Gambia

Cc: The Chairman Independent Electoral commission

Cc: Minister of Interior

From: Saidina Alieu Jarjou, the Ghetto Spokesperson

Date: 02 th February, 2017

I take this golden opportunity to congratulate you on your victory and celebration of the independence of our dear mother land under your visionary leadership in the smiling coast.

Your Excellency Sir, being the chief servant of the Gambian people. I think that it is quiet important to bring to your attention issues that will make The Gambia huge. As per your philosophy “one Gambia, one people, and one nation”.

You Excellency, once again may I remind you that there are many inmates in various prisons across the countries who are Gambians. I deem it necessary for them to take part in the fourth coming parliamentary election since they are Gambians too.

The inmates encompass a large portion of the population, whom are not represented since they don’t vote for the person of their choice who shall represent them at such important tradition such as Presidential, Parliamentary and Councillorship. In other to make The Gambia the last place of hope on earth.

Your Excellency, I am appealing to you and your administration to make a SWOT analysis and a feasibility study to access the impact of my request as per the voting of the inmates.

The Gambia belongs to us The Gambians both those home and abroad, and by putting our thoughts on paper we shall reach at a solution.

Finally I take this superb prospect to thank you on your dynamic headship style in ensuring all Gambians the freedom of expression.

Thank you

Sincerely

Saidina Alieu Jarjou

The Ghetto Spokesperson