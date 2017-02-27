The government of the republic of the Gambia has fully endorsed the one china policy and recognized that there is only one china in the world, that the government of the people’s republic of china is the sole legal government representing the whole of china, Taiwan as an inherent part of chain’s territory.

The Gambia government, undertakes not to establish any official relations or engage in any official contacts with Taiwan.

The government of the republic of the Gambia shall remain resolute in upholding the one china policy and fully support all made by Chinese government to unify its rightful territory.

The government of the republic of the Gambia enjoys exceptional bilateral ties with the government of the people’s republic of china and wishes to express its deep appreciation to president xi jinping of the people’s republic of china for standing by the people of the Gambia during the recent political impasse and for sending a high level delegation to the 52nd independence anniversary and inauguration of president Adama barrow.

The friendly bilateral relations that so happily exist between the government of the republic of the Gambia and the government of the people’s republic of china is built on the on the values of mutual respect trust and fruitful cooperation.