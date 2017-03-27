Gambia: Press Release: National Assembly Debate for Serrekunda West Constituency

March 26th, 2017, Pawtucket, Rhode Island – 1 Street At Time Foundation would like to invite the general public and the press to it’s one of a kind community debate featuring all National Assembly candidates for the Serrekunda West Constituency. The debate will be held at Taboto Korda/Tababi on Ampa Jatta Road, Wednesday, March, 29th, 2016 @ 8:30PM.

‘1 Street At A Time Foundation’ is a social enterprise idea born from the excitement of a New Gambia in December 2016 after 22 years of economic stagnation, youth hopelessness, and mistrust in government. Our mission is to promote education, create opportunities for economic security and ensure a well-informed citizenry in all communities we operate. To learn more about our Non-Profit Foundation, please visit www.1streetatatime.org or contact any one from our Management Team below;