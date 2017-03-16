Gambia: Protest Over The Removal Of Babucar Njie MD GNPC

Dear Editor,

Please publish this information. The Excel tabulation will follow.

PROTEST OVER THE REMOVAL OF BABUCAR NJIE MD GNPC

I want to register my deepest regrets over the removal of the Managing Director of GNPC from his position. I have had issues with him in person in the past. He has the tendencies to be arrogant. For the young man (believed to be in his late thirties) is just extraordinarily brilliant) and thinks that he knows everything.

However, I believe that if the Barrow administration had the opportunity to talk to him in person, they will realize that he is a well-meaning young man who has the interest of his country at heart.

He had also been in the position just a few months before the election and could not have been seen as a Yahya Jammeh enabler. I think he ought to have been given a trial period to prove his capabilities. Another alternative would have been to redeploy him to another position, for the country need young talents, particularly where you have someone around 38 or 39 years qualified, competent and extremely brilliant.

The boy came to GNPC when the institution was on the brink of collapse. There was a contract with March Petroleum for the supply of Heavy Fuel Oil that resulted in a fraud of overpricing the plat publications to the tune of over ten million dollars (USD10 million) that is clearly evident and can be proven by any layman, contained in the table below:

Consolidated Summary Total Amount Stolen by MARCH TRADING Date Fuel Type Amount US$ Remarks May-15 HFO 201,041.97 Before Contract Jun-15 HFO 107,500.00 Before Contract Jul-15 HFO 334,350.00 Before Contract Sep-15 HFO 910,000.00 Before Contract Oct-15 HFO 1,139,323.69 Before Contract Subtotal (before) 2,692,215.66 Dec-15 HFO 1,859,729.87 During Contract Feb-16 HFO 1,963,088.62 During Contract Mar-16 HFO 1,620,599.00 During Contract May-16 HFO 1,626,464.50 During Contract Subtotal (during) 7,069,881.99 Subtotal (HFO) 9,762,097.65 May-15 Gas Oil 80,348.26 Before Contract Jun-16 Gas Oil 755,084.50 During Contract Subtotal (Gas oil) 835,432.76 Grand Total 10,597,530.41

I believe he was a banker by the time this fraud was discovered and arrests effected. His only crime was that the Executive Yahya Jammeh directed investigations into the matter and it coincided with his assumption of that office and was mandated to work with the investigators.

From September to date, the Executive directed for Trafigura to be supplying HFO fuel and he was tasked to ensure that there is no fuel shortage for electricity. I can vividly tell that the young man encountered enormous challenges because at that time the line of Credit from the Islamic Bank in Jeddah was blocked because of this overpricing and nonpayment. Also this is a business with foreign currency and everyone knew that reserves were depleted and there was no foreign currency in the market for this kind of business. There are still unpaid bills from to the Islamic Bank from this contract, but one has to clearly focus on the overpricing and the heavy toll this USD 10 million would have in the institution. Another person in his position would have found it almost impossible to continue.

President Barrow, please look into this matter and be mindful of people telling you about well-meaning Gambians who are not after their selfish interests. Know that so many people have this information and facts and are watching on what is happening for someone can decide to look into this in the future and the network of people involved.

I will recommend that he get redeployed to another institution in the worst case to continue to work for our country. Remember he had been in the post for a few months before the election. What about all those Permanent Secretaries and Managing Directors who have been in their positions over the years and have been carrying out Yahya Jammeh’s directives? Do they not qualify to be Yahya Jammeh enablers? See the attachment for the economic loss tabulation and see for yourself the magnitude of this matter.

By: An Insider