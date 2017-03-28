Gambia: Raleigh man sentenced to prison for his role in failed coup attempt in Gambia

Alhaji Boye, who hails from a small farming village in the small West African country, was remorseful for breaking U.S. laws, his attorney wrote in a sentencing memorandum before the sentencing. Boye became so troubled by the reign of Yahya Jammeh, Gambia’s ruler for 22 years, that he agreed to purchase two AK-47-style rifles, four Diamondback rifles, 7,000 rounds of ammunition and 98 AK-47 magazines to be used in a 2014 ouster attempt by The Gambia Freedom League.

U.S. District Judge W. Earl Britt sentenced Boye to nine months in prison Monday, slightly more than five months after Boye pleaded guilty to conspiracy to export firearms.

The attempt to overthrow Jammeh, a leader who compiled a long list of human rights violation threatening to behead gay people and detaining and torturing critics, was well publicized.

On Dec. 30, 2014, with the president out of the country, several gunmen attacked the state house, hoping to overwhelm the presidential guard with semi-automatic rifles and other military equipment that they had smuggled into the country. But members of the Gambian military who were expected to get behind the coup never materialized, and the plotters were forced to abandon their plot after suffering casualties.