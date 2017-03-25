Gambia: RE: Gambia: Is GRTS’S New DG Overstepping His Mandate?

I am writing to express my sincere support and appreciation to Mr. Sillah for the job well done and also pass judgment on the writer of above article for being in the wrong side of History. The writer must recognize that Mr. Sillah is down to business. Furthermore, the new Information minister is a democrat, who always believes in decentralization of power. Mr. D.A Jawo wouldn’t mind even if Mr. Ebrima Sillah invited Keith Rupert Murdoch, an Australian-born American media mogul to GRTS without informing him. Mr D.A. Jawo wants to see that all departments under his purview are functioning both effectively and resourcefully without his full chipping in. In short, he wants his staff to exercise full control of their departments.

Mr. D.A Jawo will laugh off your suggestion that he should have been invited when foreign ambassadors were visiting GRTS facilities. Hey, this is not the way Mr.Jawo and Mr. Sillah see the world. I have a strong feeling that they will brand you as someone out of touch. Remember, Mr Jawo, by nature he is not a person, who has an obsessive need to exert control over people and situations. By the way, he isn’t a control freak and will come to GRTS only on occasions when he is needed. Probably, you think that we are still in Jammeh’s era.

Finally, the recent television footage showing the new Justice Minister and his staff appearing before the Journalists reminded me of the type of democracy we have here in the United Kingdom. I have never seen that on GRTS during Jammeh’s era. I hope other departments will do the same thing so that we can see their staff. Mr. Tambedou was telling everybody that there’s a collective responsibility in his department. Well done Justice Department! Please forgive me by recording the footage without seeking your consent. The photo was also pinned on my wall.

Written By Lamin Ceesay