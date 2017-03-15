Gambia: Re: Gmbia: Disturbing Revelations: SSHFC staffers unvielled

I wish to clarify the message of my email regarding the above caption/subject that I sent to you today.

The point is that removing the ex-MD of SSHFC was not witch hunting at all. His stooges and biassed favorites whom he bent on benefiting are the ones crying foul now as he is not around.

He displayed tribalism to the extent that he openly said that he doesn’t want ‘mandinka business’.

He had his hand in most of the loans that SSHFC issued to government and other institutions so that his pundits mere photocopying of the letters to demand payments, are just but cheap commendations of him.

Bravo Coalition.

I want clarify the above as I noticed that the email I sent to you had some typographical errors.

Thank you and I still request for protection of my email and other identities that you may have.