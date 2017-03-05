Gambia: Schedule Of Nomination Of Candidates For The National Assembly Elections 2017

SCHEDULE OF NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2017 The Independent Electoral Commission will conduct National Assembly Elections on Thursday 6th April 2017. Nomination of Candidates will take place...

SCHEDULE OF NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2017

The Independent Electoral Commission will conduct National Assembly Elections on Thursday 6th April 2017.

Nomination of Candidates will take place at IEC Regional Offices across the country from Thursday 9th to Sunday 12th March 2017 between 8am and 4pm.

For convenience sake the prospective candidates will file in their nomination papers thus:

DAY                                     TIME AND PARTY
                                10:00AM                 12:00PM         2:00PM

Thursday 9th March       APRC                  GDC                 INDEPENDENT
Friday 10th March          GPDP                  GMC                 NCP

Saturday 11th March      NRP             PDOIS          INDEPENDENT

Sunday 12th March        PPP                     UDP                    INDEPENDENT

Views: 1,257

I like this article

I did not like this

In this article