Gambia: Schedule Of Nomination Of Candidates For The National Assembly Elections 2017

SCHEDULE OF NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2017

The Independent Electoral Commission will conduct National Assembly Elections on Thursday 6th April 2017.

Nomination of Candidates will take place at IEC Regional Offices across the country from Thursday 9th to Sunday 12th March 2017 between 8am and 4pm.

For convenience sake the prospective candidates will file in their nomination papers thus:

DAY TIME AND PARTY

10:00AM 12:00PM 2:00PM

Thursday 9th March APRC GDC INDEPENDENT

Friday 10th March GPDP GMC NCP

Saturday 11th March NRP PDOIS INDEPENDENT

Sunday 12th March PPP UDP INDEPENDENT