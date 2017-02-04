Gambia: Social Security Wasted D57 million Pensioners’ Funds Building Expensive Bungalows In Kanilai

Dear Mr. Mbai,

Now that the Kanilai monster has been dethroned, it would be interesting to inform Gambians that Social Security constructed over forty 3-bedroom bungalows at Kanilai at a total cost of over D 57 million wasting huge amount of pensioners’ retirement funds for this wasteful project. The houses are there to be verified.

I would urge you to do a thorough investigations about this and expose them.

The new government of President should constitute a commission to look into the massive mishandling of public funds and hold all the enablers accountable in order to pay back all the moneys stolen by the former dictator. He should be charged with Economic Crime.

It is important to also find out all those ministers, directors and heads of institutions who were given free allocation of land at the Burusubi extension which was formerly an industrial reserved area converted as residential plots and given to any newly appointed ministers or directors of the previous government obviously with the approval of Yahya Jammeh. These plots were given free of charge and Social Security will pay for the legal and processing fees of D28, 000.00 for each allocation measuring 18 x 25 for directors and 20 x 25 for cabinet ministers.

This is a big scandal that needs to be investigated as well as a gross violation of Social Security rules and regulations. SSHFC allocation are only meant for those who have no means of owing their own compounds. Every minister in the previous government has been given free allocation by the Social Security when already they all have their own compounds. Please find out for confirmation from the MD. You can also look into the millions of dalasis that were spent sponsoring the APRC and Yahya Jammeh’s political campaigns since 2001. These moneys belong to the people. It is very sad to see a widow who has been going up and down our office for the past two years to get the entitlements of her deceased husband who passed away three years living six children behind. You see how wicked these greedy Jammeh’s loyalists can be.

Thank you. Please keep me confidential.

Written By An Insider