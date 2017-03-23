Gambia: Statement From The Interior Ministry Through The Office Of The Minister Regarding Comments Attributable To The Justice Minister That The Ministry Did Not Consult With His Ministry In The Arrest Of The Nia 9

STATEMENT FROM THE INTERIOR MINISTRY THROUGH THE OFFICE OF THE MINISTER REGARDING COMMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE JUSTICE MINISTER THAT THE MINISTRY DID NOT CONSULT WITH HIS MINISTRY IN THE ARREST OF THE NIA 9

We want to thank the Gambia Police Force for a remarkable detective job in apprehending some of the allegedly notorious elements of the former regime. Gambians will appreciate the fact of legendary brutality inflicted by certain elements within the NIA and Jungullars against our citizens. The apprehension of some of the Jungullars who were serving members of the Gambian army was a result of excellent collaborative effort between the police and the armed forces for which we are appreciative. The arrest of some of these elements required utmost secrecy and discretion within the law so as to avert the escape of some of these dangerous elements out of the jurisdiction.

The investigation in itself by nature required the integrity of the information be protected and also in accordance with the due process of the law. The mandate of the Ministry of the Interior is different from the Ministry of Justice although there is a certain overlap.

Regarding the NIA 9, the Ministry of the Interior acted properly in accordance with the law, and the best interest of the government of The Gambia and the citizens particularly the victims of torture, enforced disappearances, killings and other predatory malgovernance.

The Ministry of the Interior will continue to ensure the country remains stable, peaceful and safe. As part of the government, we look forward to a productive relationship with the Ministry of Justice in ensuring that there is justice for the victims.

Signed

Lamin Njie

Press Secretary