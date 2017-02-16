Gambia: Tensions At The State House; Insider Complains

Dear Pa,

Subject: New General Badjie in The Gambia: Dawda Fadera and Ida Auber

With the appointment of Dawda Fadera as Secretary General so many things have happened within this short period. Fadera has earmarked the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Forestry and for a family friend and decided to move Ousman Sowe to SIS.

When he resumed office, he said the coalition asked him to remove all the staff at state house and replace them with new staff as they are not comfortable working with them, but we realized that it was his making through his best and personal friend in this world IDA AUBER, who was very close to Jammeh and was sacked twice by Jammeh. Ida advised him where to take the staff and she be appointed as Permanent Secretary Office of the President and Secretary to Cabinet. Ida was dismissed by Jammeh and even without reinstating her and regularizing her status has been appointed by Fadera. This is interesting. The affected people are: Muhammed Lamin Jaiteh, Rambo, Lala Jaiteh, Adama Ngum, Rohey Bittaye etc.

After the movements, some people whose relatives have some connection with some coalition members were not moved. Regarding the Permanent Secretaries at the Office of the President, what Fadera did was to move a colleague from the institution of one his best friends Alieu Jarjue of Management Development Institute (MDI) to Office of the President as Permanent Secretary and someone from the Gambia Investment and Promotion Agency (GIEPA) who is a close relative as Permanent Secretary Office of the President as well. He has promoted another Director from Personnel Management Office to Permanent Secretary Office of the President.

For GIEPA, there is the need for the coalition in collaboration with the Ministries of Trade and Finance and The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) to review the Special Investment Certificate (SIC) which Amadou and Jammeh have abused over the years and Amadou is still abusing it. The coalition should also know that KGI, Kanilai Family farms, Daily Observer were not paying taxes to GRA over the years and they should pay the arrears with penalties. Pa, from a reliable source Wureh, Banjinka’s ex – wife managing KGI now is currently in Equatorial Guinea working with Jammeh to change the name of the company. Be rest assured that I will inform your medium when the name has changed.

Fadera knows that the charges against the 24 government officials have been withdrawn and they are discharged. He knows that the positions of most of these 24 people are not occupied and Fadera is rushing to fill their positions. This is very unfortunate. Fadera is saying he is having a lot of pressure from Abdou Touray currently working with UNDP, Mod Secka currently working with BSIC bank and Mod Ceesay who was sacked by Jammeh sometime ago that one of them should be Permanent Secretary 1 Ministry of Finance whilst the one who was occupying the position is among the 24 government officials discharged.

Now we have a new General Badjie in the Office of the President in the name of Ida Auber/Dawda Fadera playing with the civil service. This should be brought to the attention of the Coalition. Most of the civil servants used to give General Badjie a lot of money to secure their jobs and now will Ida Auber/Fadera.

Finally, there was a travel agency called Cinderella situated at Kairaba Avenue and whenever a trip is funded by government, the institution is forced to purchase the ticket from Cinderella. This is how it is always stated in the clearance ‘Approval has been given to purchase the return air – ticket only from Cinderella Travel Agency as per quotation provided by the Agency (Tel: 2111334/2111335).

Just look at these prices: An economy return ticket to DC cost D99, 000 and business class cost D325, 000. An economy return ticket to the Ghana will cost D72, 000 and business class will cost D148, 000. These prices are exorbitant. Why forcing institutions to purchase tickets only from Cinderella?

A Concerned Gambian