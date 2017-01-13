Gambia: The OIC Secretary General Dispatches His Special Envoy to the Gambia

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, has, as part of using his good offices in preventive diplomacy, dispatched an OIC delegation led by Assistant Secretary General, Ambassador Samir Bakr Diab, to deliver a written message to President Yahya AJJ Jammeh.

The Secretary General who has been concerned about the electoral dispute and political impasse following the December 2016 presidential election in the Gambia, urged the President to avoid any act that may endanger the peace and stability of the country, which will chair the next Islamic Summit. He also appealed to President Jammeh to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to the President-elect Adama Barrow on Jan 19, 2017 in accordance with election regulations of the country.

The OIC delegation was composed of Amb Samir Bakr and Amb. Yahya Lawal who delivered the message on Jan 9 2016 in Banjul in the presence of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Health.