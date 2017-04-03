Gambia: Three APRC Jolla Girls Detained By Police After Been Accused Of Assaulting UDP Supporters.

Police in The Gambia, have detained three APRC supporters mainly those from the Jolla ethnic group. They have been accused of attacking the supporters of the main opposition UDP. The incident happened on Thursday in Talinding.

The following APRC supporters have been taken into custody: Isatou Sambou, Maimuna Colley, and Awa Jarju. The three women are residents of Talinding.

Police spokesman Inspector Foday Conta, the three women allegedly attacked Fatoumatta Darboe, Kaddy Bajo, and Kaddy Ceesay, all UDP supporters. He said the UDP supporters were heading to a campaign rally of the UDP Candidate Fatoumatta Jawara, when the three APRC Jolla girls allegedly attacked them. He said some people sustained injury during the incident. The matter was reported to the Talinding station. The UDP victims were escorted to the hospital for treatment.

The aforementioned UDP supporters were also invited to the police for questioning. But police insiders said that the APRC supporters have been accused of provoking the violence. They are yet to stand trial.