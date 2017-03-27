Gambia: UDP Executive To Hit The Ground Running For 2017 NA Elections

As the National Assembly elections enters into crucial stage, the United Democratic Party (UDP) executive is bracing to hit the ground running. The UDP nationwide tour will start from Sunday 26th March to Saturday 1st April, 2017.

The announcement was made in a laconic news dispatch which was issued late Saturday evening by the party and seen by this reporter. The UDP tou coincides with the Presidential tour and is expected to mobilise undecided voters to cast their ballot in favor of the party.

Scheduled for April 6, the National Assembly elections come at a time when the tiny West African nation has decided to end Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule. The former House, which was the domain of the former Alliance for Patriotic ic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), has been turned into a rubber stamp specialized in endorsing anti-popular legislation.

The election of Adama Barrow to preside over the destiny of the country heralds a new era, and the upcoming parliamentary elections is seen by many observers as a test for the new regime. Leaders of the APRC and Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) have vowed to make a difference on April 6. Gambians will ultimately decide in exercising their sovereign power…

Written by Abdoulie JOHN