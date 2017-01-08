Gambia: UK Based Company Proposes To Sell A Printing Press To The Freedom Newspaper For $ 600,000 USD

Dear Mr Mbai,

Being in the newspaper industry we are always interested in developments worldwide and of course we have read of your new President Elect which we hope will be the catalyst for a good, peaceful and progressive 2017 for all in Gambia.

Our involvement in the newspaper industry is that we supply quality, used and refurbished machinery which we sell all over the world.

We realise that your newspaper is internet based but we were wondering if you have any plans to create a printing plant to produce newspapers and books, etc. if you have plans for this type of development we have one very, very interesting situation where one newspaper printer here in Europe has ceased production and the whole of the equipment is available.

Most of machines that do come for sale are due to the change of equipment or because the company has gone bankrupt but not in this instance as this is a very nice, successful newspaper but their circulation has dropped to the point where they operated to a very low point and therefore cannot justify the separate manufacturing factory.

Another reason why this is an unusual plant is that it is for the length of runs which we would think would be the right production level for your market. The machine will produce up to 30,000 newspapers per hour but generally, on a daily paper, because of news, 3 -4 hours of printing is the norm, giving you 70,000 to 100,000 newspapers per day but also down to low levels of 5,000 to 10,000. The press itself will produce a 40 page tabloid with 20 pages in 4 colour so a very interesting colour mix.

Please follow the link to see this plant and the total cost delivered and installed would be less than 600,000 USD which is a fraction of what it would cost new. http://www.grafitecweb.com/drupa/GOSS.pptx

If you feel that it could be of interest, please do let us know.

We also have other machines available both form stock and from site, ranging from 150,000 USD upwards so generally we can meet everybody’s needs and budgets.

I do hope you may find this email of interest and if we can be of any help to you in any way, do please let us know.

I hope we may have the pleasure of doing business with you.

Kind regards

Tony Barrett

Grafitec Web Ltd

Web House

Green Lane Industrial Park

Featherstone

West Yorkshire

WF7 6TA

Tel: +44 (0) 1977 704466

Fax: +44 (0)1977 708822

E-mail: t.hale@grafitecweb.com

Editors note: Thanks Tony, for the email. We will get back to you in due course. Have a great day.