Gambia: UK Gambian Wants To Help Rohey Hydara To Sue UK Papers For Allegedly Defaming Her!

Hi Pa

Thank you for publishing the story of the above Gambian lady who was falsely associated with that horrible terrorist attacks here .

As a Gambian myself, I wish to help this family to take action against all firms responsible for such a false publications in UK.

Please speak to the family or give my number to them and also forward their numbers to me so I can speak to them directly as well as if need be I might have to make a trip home to meet them for further discussion. I want the publication firms to be held responsible for their actions and for them to have justice.

I look forward to hearing from you

Kind regards



Dembo Diawara



00447415298216