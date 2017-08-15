Gambia: Update: Mama Kandeh Arrives In Dakar!

The leader of the Gambia Democratic party Mama Kandeh, has arrived in the Senegalese capital Dakar, Senegal, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Mr. Kandeh, arrived in Senegal last night. The circumstances surrounding his trip is unclear, but Dakar, has been Kandeh’s favorite place to visit. He frequently shuttles between Banjul and Dakar.

The GDC leader, who was in the news few days ago, has reaffirmed his determination to hold the Barrow government accountable. Exposing graft, human rights violations and social injustice are high on Kandeh’s agenda.

Sources close to the GDC have confirmed Kandeh’s Dakar trip. They said their leader is on a private trip to the French speaking nation.

Mr. Mama Kandeh could not be reached for immediate comment. He said to be staying at a Dakar hotel.