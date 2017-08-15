Gambia: VP Conundrum: President Barrow Wants Taf’s Sister To Replace Fatoumata Tambajang Jallow, But VP Overseer Doesn’t Want To Leave!

President Adama Barrow’s planned move to replace the overseer of the office of the Vice President Fatoumata Tambajang Jallow, is being greeted with a strong resistance, this medium can reveal. Mr. Barrow has informed Ms. Tambajang Jallow, about his intention to replace her, but the VP overseer doesn’t want to step down or move an inch. She wants her appointment to be formalized. But Barrow doesn’t want to do that. Hence, Barrow has found himself under catch 22 situation!

President Barrow wants a new person to occupy the office of the VP. But he is not at liberty to fulfill his sworn constitutional duties. There is a hiring freeze at the State House as far as the office of the Vice President is concerned.

Attempts to replace Ms. Tambajang Jallow, has been stalled by the lady’s apparent refusal to vacate that prestigious office. There is a consensus for her replacement, but it appears that Barrow is yet to find his way out of this vacant VP conundrum.

Few weeks ago, the sister of Gambia’s Real Estate Mogul Mustafa Njai, was approached and offered the position of VP by the Barrow government. Taf’s sister used to work for the United Nations. She is a career diplomat and UN former staffer. She is on Barrow’s list to be hired as potential VP. She is waiting to be officially hired, provided that Ms. Tambajang is willing to vacate that office, and keep her Women’s Affairs ministerial portfolio.

A government official, who spoke to us on condition of anonymity said Ms. Njie was approached ten days ago, to consider replacing Ms. Tambajang. She has consented to the government’s request, said our source. The official said Taf’s sister is more than qualified for the job.

But the problem Mr. Barrow has been faced with is that his VP overseer doesn’t want to relinquish the position entrusted to her. She thinks that since the age limit obstacle, which was barring her prospects of occupying that office, has been scrapped from the constitution, she deserves to carry on with the functions of VP.

The Barrow State House could not be reached for comment.