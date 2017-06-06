Gambia: When a nation buries its son; Cheick Tiote we”II never forget you

When a nation buries its son; Cheick Tiote we”II never forget you

06 June, 2017

Africa and the football world in grief when news broke out that God has decided to call our star Tiote to heaven. The former Newcastle United midfielder was only 30 years when he collapsed in the field during training session with Beijing Enterprises in China. Players, clubs, national teams and sports news agency poured their tribute while fans who watched Tiote send him their last salute. Everything was in bleak,till when his trustee ie, his agent confirmed to us about his demise.

Tiote appeared for Ivory coast in 52 caps and started his playing carrier with FC Bibo before moving to Anderlecht as a teenager, he played in FC Twente before joining Newcastle in 2010 and made 150 appearances for the magpies. Tiote starred for Ivory Coast in the 2010 & 2014 world cups.

Often describe as a real hard man on the field -soft spoken and humble off the pitch.

Vincente Kompany ” I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Tiote was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in peace brother.

Demba Ba ” May Allah grant you jannah brother Tiote”

Rafa Benitez ” In all the time I have know him, He was a true professional, dedicated , talented and above all a great man,our heart goes out to his family and friends at such a sad time”.

He will be remembered for his brilliant equaliser for Newcastle v Arsenal in comeback from 4 down.

Arsenal FC “The thoughts of everyone at Arsenal are with the loved ones of Cheick Tiote. May he rest in peace”

ASAMOAH Gyan “Completely devastated and saddened by the death of cheick Tiote…why now Bro?Rest Well”

Sunderland “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Cheick Tioté and our colleagues at #NUFCSuch sad news.”

Edmund oki Journalist “So sad this evening, oh God!!! I cannot hold back my tears. Rest in Peace my friend Cheik Ismail Tiote formally of Newcastle United. During the AFCON 2015 in Equatorial Guinea I was in the same hotel with your wife Leticia Doukoure. Each night when you come around and see me by my laptop working, you will sit by me and we will chat before you go and see your wife. That night Ivory Coast beat Ghana to win the cup I was so down but you came to my hotel and took me to the hotel your team were just to console me. You gave me your number and we used to chat on Whatsapp before you left for China. RIP Mon Ami, God keep your humble and gentle soul.”

We pray for all the departed souls from Yekini to Viven Foe to Ekeng to Tiote, not forgetting Morosini & Puerta.

By Buba Jallow Fallaboweh