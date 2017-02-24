Gambia: Why Did It Take So Long, Gibril Fadia, And The APRC?

Mr. Editor,

Once again, I commend you for the long awareness campaign and educating platform Freedom News Group gave to Gambians, among many, ultimately leading to the birth of the New Gambia. Your sacrifice, over the decade, is fittingly coined by the sagely wisdom of Africa’s greatest democrat and freedom icon, Nelson Mandela: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world… When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw… I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.” Good has triumphed over evil and Gambia is moving forward in the right direction.

Three key words we can discern from the above quote in reflection: Education, resistance and courage. The Freedom News Group educated Gambians, resisted the criminal regime in Banjul in many ways to the extent of being denied the basic Islamic rite of burying your late father; and with courage, dared to accelerate the crusade against the criminal regime.

Throughout this entire struggle, decent Gambians either joined you or stayed indifferent for many reasons; some went to bed with the criminal oblivious of the circumstances at the time. Today, it was remarkable to hear on Freedom Radio the decrepit surrogates of that very criminal regime in Mayor Yankuba Colley and Gibril Fadia lecturing Gambians about separating APRC as a party from the criminality of Yahya Jammeh’s government. Why did it take so long, Fadia and Mayor Colley? So, it is all Jammeh, the criminal’s fault?

I accept every Gambians’ right to associate, but such right, irrespective of the political dynamics, should be done with conscience and in a responsible manner. Just like Mandela iconize the “Freedom” movement from a very bleak post-Second World War geopolitical African perspective, Colley and Fadia never had the wisdom or decency to put an entire country first before a despot. To them, the APRC project was bigger than Gambia. Mayor Colley allowed his name to desecrate the founder of Serrekunda, Sayerr Jobe, while Fadia stood on your very platform, among his many propaganda expeditions for Yahya Jammeh and the APRC to compromise the naked murder of Solo Sandeng by telling Gambians “investigations are ongoing and it would be wrong for me to comment.” For Fadia to now turn and accuse the current authorities of selective justice in attempting to bring the killers of Solo Sandeng to justice is not only shameful, but outright dishonest and hypocritical.

Fact, Koro Ceesay’s murder happened 21 years ago. Any reasonable and honest Gambian knows each criminal case report begins with investigation and, eventually, possible prosecution. The evidence gathering stage of such process is crucial in terms of timing and the resources available to the law enforcement officers. Sandeng’s murder is fresh and the evidence is readily available to present before the courts, whereas Koro’s happened 21 years ago. Such investigation can be very complexed, especially the likely demise of key witnesses over the years. However, what is scandalous of Fadia is to admit the principle of investigation by the State for every allegation of murder, which his patron saint and demigod, Yahya Jammeh denied Gambians, but attempt to gain political capital in the hierarchy of such investigations. Fadia’s selective justice political posturing is misplaced and will certainly not wash with Gambians. The APRC attempt to accuse the current regime of witch-hunt and ethnically-motivated arrests and prosecutions is misleading.

In conclusion, I urge my fellow Gambians; let us not jump the gun. The leadership have assured us that no stone will be left unturned. All cases of disappearances over the last two decades should be reported and followed up.

Shame on Mayor Colley and Fadia for turning a blind eye to these basic tenets of democracy and the rule of law for over two decades.

Written By A Concerned Gambian