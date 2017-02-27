Gambia: World Bank Is Going To Provide $60M To The Barrow Gov’t- World Bank Africa VP Discloses!

The Vice President of the world bank Maktar Diop, announced that the world bank is going to provide The Gambia 60 million US dollars for its budget support. The 40 million will be provided latest June. The balance of 20 million US dollars after June. VP Diop had a meeting with president Barrow last month.

World bank has provided The Gambia 7.5 million U.S dollar grant for the health sector. The Gambia minister of finance Amadou Sanneh said “all parastatals especially the National Water and Electricity Company, GAMTEL, and Gambia Public Transport are bankrupt and government coffers are empty. We need real help from donors to sustain the country”.

Currently, world bank has 5 ongoing projects in The Gambia. Maternal and child nutrition, commercial agriculture, and value change management projects, Gambia Integrated financial system, information system, results for education achievement and development projects and Gambia electricity support project.

It should be noted in 2016 budget during Jammeh’s time the IMF and world bank did not support the budget due to budgetary expenditure high level of domestic debts interface of exchange rate of the dalasi. Jammeh used to fix the rate. Both world bank and IMF were against it.

Written By A Correspondent