Twenty two years of injustices and abuse of power require knowledge to ensure that justice is seen to be done-Barrow

Statement by His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia

Date: 15th February 2017

Venue: Office of The President, Kairaba Beach Hotel

My Lord The Chief Justice

Honorable Ministers

Secretary General

Executive members of the Coalition 2016

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen

Members of the Media

Good Morning,

The Gambia is going through a historic transition in establishing a modern democracy where respect for human rights and dignity of the person is the norm. There can never be peace when there is no justice, and there cannot be justice when there is no freedom of expression and opinion. It is in this light the New Gambia welcomes its brains in rebuilding it. It is therefore not a surprise that Honourable Chief Justice Hassan Jallow has decided to join in this crusade.

Honourable Jallow has served the Gambia in different capacities and today it is expected that the experience gained locally and internationally will take the Gambian justice system to higher heights.

Twenty two years of injustices and abuse of power require knowledge to ensure that justice is seen to be done as well as reconciliation to give peace a chance. This is why the expertise and experience of Chief Justice Jallow is needed. His experiences gained during his services under the International Criminal Tribunal in Africa and beyond will be useful in The Gambia. We can forgive but we cannot forget in ensuring that justice prevails.

I take this opportunity to congratulate Chief Justice Jallow and wish him the best in undertaking this important task in our nation building.

As we pledged to engage in Institutional and legal reforms, I urge you to work hard for us to achieve our goal as a government and to leave a legacy of sustained institutions, laws and procedures. This will transform our country into a fully fledge democracy and facilitate social, economic and political development for our people in the NEW GAMBIA.

FORWARD EVER! BACKWARD NEVER!