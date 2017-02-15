UKGambia Triple Celebration – Formation of UKGambia, Inauguration & Independence Day

UKGambia is a non-profit, non-partisan organisation created by Gambians resident in the United Kingdom. This press release is to notify all Gambians and friends of the Gambia of the Independence Day Celebration taking place in London on Saturday 18th January 2017. Come and celebrate the victory of a #NewGambia with fellow citizens who succeeded over dictatorship. Come and celebrate this special day with talented Gambian musicians who mastered their craft to help bring us a #NewGambia. The celebration will commence from 3pm with speeches followed by live musical performances until 10pm. Food and drinks will be available at reasonable prices.

The venue is Frampton Park Baptist Church, Frampton Park Road, London, E9 7HA. Entry fee is only £5 for adults and free for children, making it the perfect family outing for all. The performances of the night will be delivered by highly talented Gambian entertainers such as DJ Zee, Fifi Nice, Simply Cool, Izz Juvey, Amie Cherrie and other surprise acts.

Program Outline

– National Anthem & Introductory Speeches

– Key Note Address & Final Closing Speeches

– Artist Performances & Entertainment

Ashobi, Inauguration T-Shirts are available from

London (Tunko Marenah – 07939 206074),

Leeds (Mariam Juwara – 07472445383)

Manchester (Flex Dan – 07592338875).

White T-Shirts are priced at £10 Black T-Shirts are priced at £15.

Last year this time #UKGambia was preparing for a protest which took place on 20th February 2016. This day is a special day which all Gambians can finally celebrate for the right reasons. UKGambia released a press release on January 2017 alerting the general public of its intention to restructure from a movement into an organisation led by an executive.

We are following up by humbly requesting for interested volunteers who wish to know more about the organisation or join the Executive to please email the interim Secretary – jammehly@yahoo.co.uk. Alternatively, you may contact any member of UKGambia.

Join us for the event of the year, this is one event you can’t afford to miss.

This event is proudly sponsored by Gambians Abroad Financial Services, Approved Services, and Yayeh Financial Services.

Signed

Yusef Taylor (Flex Dan),

UKGambia Interim Spokesperson