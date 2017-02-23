Gambia: World Bank Africa Vice President To Visit The Gambia!

Makhtar Diop, the World Bank Vice President for the Africa Region, is to visit the Gambia on Friday, February 24. During this one-day visit, Mr. Diop will met with President Adama Barrow and members of the newly Government, including H.E. Amadou Sanneh, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, and Governor of the World Bank Group for The Gambia.

Makhtar Diop will also meet with civil society organizations, including youth organizations and the “Gambia Has Decided” movement, as well as members of the private sector. He will also visit the Kotu secondary school, a beneficiary of the World Bank support to the Education sector in The Gambia.

This visit an opportunity for the World Bank Group to re-affirm its support to the people of The Gambia. Mr. Diop will also pay a particular attention to hear from the Government about their plans and priorities for the development agenda of the country.