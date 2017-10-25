Gambia: After His Recent Appointment As Judge Was Rescinded; He Resorts To Forming A Bogus Political Party!

Dear Pa,

Good day. I want to explain you about a brief biography about the founder of GANU new political party, formed by Mr. Hydara. Hydara was former Justice Minister under former president Yahya Jammeh. He was aware of the illegal activities, human rights violations, oppression of journalists and etc being perpetrated under Jammeh’s rule. I don’t think it is a good idea to support someone who play key part in the former regime.

In 2005, Ghanaian citizens were massacred by the former president; he was then the Justice minister. He was also the Justice Minister during the closure of Independent Newspaper, a paper that was critical of the former regime.

Furthermore, in 2006, he embarked on an aggressive campaign threatening the opposition in Brufut, who were critical of the APRC party. He even insulted some elders in that campaign. So, I think Ganu will commit a political suicide if Mr Sheikh Tijan Hydara, is the party’s flag bearer. The council of elders in Ganu should immediately rescind the decision to select Mr Hydara as the party’s Secretary General. He is not even living in Brufut; he only visit when the need arise.

He was recently hired to serve a High court judge, but the Gambia Bar Association rejected his appointment based on his past record on human rights.

Written By An Insider.