Gambia: Amadou Samba Knew About Jammeh’s US Multi-million Potomac Home, Through The First Lady’s Cousin Ahmed.

Gambian millionaire Amadou Samba said he knew about dictator Yahya Jammeh’s purchased multi-million dollar property home in Potomac, Maryland, through one Ahmed, an in-law of the former Gambian First Lady Zeinab Souma Jammeh. Ahmed lives in the United States, according to Mr. Samba. He said Ahmed is a Lebanese national.

“I knew about Jammeh’s Potomac property through one Ahmed. Ahmed is married to Zeinab’s cousin. He lives in the States. He made the purchase during the recession. At the time, there were so many properties being sold in the US. He told me that he was here to do the transaction on behalf of the president,” Samba testified adding that the Potomac home was purchased by Jammeh.

Mr. Samba also said he was informed by Ahmed that he (Ahmed) was going to open a Trust Fund called Mariam Jammeh Trust.

“Ahmed told me that he was creating a Trust. I have never dealt with the Trust,” Samba said.

Mr. Jammeh purchased the Potomac home while president Barack Obama was in office. The source of the funds for the said Jammeh home in the United States remains a mystery.

Ahmed is said to be residing in Detroit, Michigan. Samba told the Commission that he knew Ahmed and that it was Ahmed, who informed him about the transactions regarding the Potomac home purchased by the former Gambian dictator. Samba has denied taking part in the purchasing of the property in question.