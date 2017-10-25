Gambia: An Announcement From The PDOIS-Seattle Branch

Following a successful trip to the European Parliament in Brussels, and a tour of Belgium and the United Kingdom to discuss the political challenges confronting our country, Honorable Halifa Sallah, the Secretary General of The People’s Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), will return to The Gambia on Wednesday October 25th, 2017.

Hon. Sallah will arrive at The Banjul International Airport at 4PM or 1600 Hours GMT. PDOIS is inviting all party members, volunteers, supporters, sympathizers, and members of the public to come out in your numbers and force to welcome home Hon. Sallah.

PDOIS invites everyone to form lines of procession along the routes and around convoy welcoming Hon. Sallah from the airport to the PDOIS Political Bureau. PDOIS also calls on Gambians in the Diaspora to encourage members of their families, neighbors, and friends in The Gambia to participate in welcoming home Hon. Sallah after the completion of his successful and historic trip overseas.

For those who need transportation to the airport or would want to take part in the procession, contact Mr. Edi Jallow 7606023 or Mr. Baka Jatta at 9914708 or Mr. Saloum Touray at 2000938.

After spearheading the efforts that removed the government of Yahya Jammeh from office, PDOIS is — now more than ever — committed to changing the system that Jammeh created to sustain him in power, but left behind in The Gambia for aspirants of self-perpetuating rule to emulate.

PDOIS pledges to all Gambians that it will fight to institute a total and complete SYSTEM CHANGE for One Gambia, One Nation, and One People. Come out in numbers to welcome home Hon. Halifa Sallah.