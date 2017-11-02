Gambia: An Open Letter To The Director General Of GRTS

AN OPEN LETTER TO THE DIRECTOR GENERAL OF GRTS

Dear Sir,

RE: PUBLICITY FOR THE OPPOSITIONS ON NATIONAL TELEVISION WAS WRONGLY DENIED UNDER A “DICTATORSHIP” BUT RIGHT IN A “DEMOCRACY”

I write to register my disappointment on the current undemocratic and unprofessional realities unfolding at GRTS under your leadership as Director General.

Sir, you need not be told that your role as head of a very important public institution such as GRTS comes with enormous responsibilities which can either preserve or contaminate your integrity and this solely depends on your choice of hand in managing its daily functions.

For it is a known fact that the rightful treatment of opposition parties by recognizing and protecting all their constitutional rights serves as a leading emotional and challenging task for the current government and must be uphold to prevent the drawing of a comparison to the past.

Sir, all these rights must be respected and as well accorded to them in order to live and strengthen the true ideals of democracy and must be accepted by government and the people in governance as one of the bitter fruits of democracy despite the past experiences.

Thus no other institution can better carry out this noble task in terms of publicity than GRTS as being the nation’s only television hence you must know that on your waist is an impartiality belt tied on you upon your appointment as director general regardless of your declaration of partisan affiliation and as seen on the walls of the streets of Banjul.

Moreover, it is your ability in taming your partisan traits while standing in the boxing ring that would determine the number of matches you will win as the nation and people tests your professionalism during the course of your tenure of service.

However, it is unquestionable true that the extent of independence of individuals in terms of showing support to political parties is relative because nature has unavoidably weakened us all in a way that we must harbor admiration for a particular political party/leader no matter how minute it may be but what is more important is the degree of restriction we individually apply on the urge from that admiration to preserve the viability of our independence in addressing national issues and as well prevent open consumption by party activities.

Therefore, I do not at all have issues on GRTS airing UDP rallies nor will I relate it to your party affiliation but the ice missing from the cake is your open partiality on the treatment of opposition parties by use of your authority as director general and this is fast eroding that very honour you’ve for years been propagating simply because of your choice of promoting the very thing you have fought against making many including my humble self raise eye brows about the truthfulness of your long years of struggle.

Sir, it is in your institution’s records that PDOIS, a pro-government party had written to your office for the coverage of Hon Sallah’s home return from his Europe tour but the application was never replied to nor was his return covered by your institution.

And the same applied to the oppositions APRC and GDC whose applications were greeted with claims that GRTS do not involve in political issues thus making me remind your respectable self that politics is about society to which GRTS is part and parcel of as a public institution established under an act of the national assembly to serve the people which differentiates not party affiliation.

Hence it is paramount for you to know that the function of oppositions in a state is to maximize government’s performance by checking and challenging its shortcomings in order to make amends and these activities of them can only be better done and communicated to the populace through publicity by the state broadcaster.

Sir, common knowledge dictates that governments come and go but an individual’s legacy remains forever even after years of his/her passing hence it worth you not allowing the notion of promoting the “good image” of government masked as country to soil the integrity of yours as a professional.

For sure the paths of some of your predecessors and their current states of regrets should and must be enough lessons for use as both a good morning and goodnight rehearsal just to serve as a note of the type of legacy you should endeavour to build in order to harvest a fortune in professionalism that you and generations unborn will endlessly cherish.

I thank you in advance while hoping that you will use this humble reminder as a desire to revisit your immediate past to make amendments.

Sincerely yours,

Dr Muhammed Teks Tekanyi

Blogger