Gambia: An Open Letter To The Director Of Press And Public Relations – Office Of The President

AN OPEN LETTER TO THE DIRECTOR OF PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS – OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Dear Ma’am,

RE: IT IS EASIER TO CRITICIZE THAN TAKE RESPONSIBILITY

I write as a concerned Gambian citizen registering my restless thoughts on the aforementioned subject in relation to the press release recently aired on the national broadcaster – GRTS.

Madam, it is reasonably right for any thoughtful and sincere individual to agree with the statement that “it’s easier to criticize than take responsibility” but ridiculously misplaced in its relation to honourable Halifa Sillah’s remarks on the current absence of systemic change in our governance as said during his University of East London dialogue with Gambians abroad thus leaving a persistently choking irritant on the throats of many including my humble self.

And to address this using some of the issues mentioned on your press release, one will agree that none has heard of any being arrested at 3am in the night but it is equally worth asking:

If detention over the stated constitutional 72 hours any different from the previous system?

If the routine police interference in political issues as in the questioning of opposition party leaders on the basis of the notorious “threat to national security” rhetoric any different from the previous system?

If the frivolous arrest of opposition supporters on the excuse of releasing audios containing political opinions with the ignoring of many more toxic to society any different from the suppression of political opponents of the previous system?

If freedom of speech is a privilege or a right in a true democracy and what warranted the arrest and detention of a single mother on the claim of “cursing” the president ?

If the lack of investigation on the death of a peaceful protestor any different from the previous system?

If the detention without evidence of citizens perceived as threats for more than six months any different from the previous system?

If the baseless and joyful dismissal of people majority of whom are from a specific section of our society and political party any different from the previous system?

These and many more similarities of the past can be asked to qualify the statement of honourable Sallah thus needing government’s reasoning and reviewing of its protracted press release.

Madam, as I’ve said in my previous writings and will repeat again that Gambians are more informed today than they were in December and therefore know well that system change as a process goes beyond the mere reduction of prizes of commodities, the executive’s bragging about the citizens’ rights to freedom of expression despite the presence of restriction for others nor is it centered on the replacement of institution heads with political favourites while maintaining the same ill functions of those institutions on a few portion of the citizenry whom are seen as threats and the retention of known financial embezzlers in the system based on political and familial ties as well as the anonymous dressing of a so called “Allah fearing” donor of the presidency.

And until these strangers of democracy depart, the vision of attaining system change will remain afar.

However, it is an unclothed secret that Gambians have been for many moons and counting starved of information by the very government that came on the promises of accountability and transparency under a free and fair environment and one such particular information is the lack of public knowledge of the responsibility government claimed to have offered to but rejected by honourable Sallah which according to the press release was as a result of his choice of being a critic to the same government he has wholeheartedly helped in building from foundation.

Madam you may have known but it’s good reminding you and the rest of your cabinet colleagues that the issue of honourable Sallah and by extension PDOIS as a party “refusing to take up responsibility” in the executive has been the center of discussion by the citizenry both on and offline for more than six months and no entity can better lay this issue to rest other than the executive through your office.

Thus it is important for your office as the speaker of the executive to issue clarification on the responsibility given to honourable Sallah from the “it’s better to criticize than take responsibility” statement of yours for better public consumption as it is worthy to know that transparency in the communication between the govern and governor is an irreplaceable ingredient necessary for the growth of any democracy in the world to which our toddler isn’t an exception.

Moreover, the current trend in the hindrance of communication despite being sad is fitting to describe our government as the “North Korea” of West Africa if not Africa as a whole and this has unfortunately bred immense speculations from all corners by the govern and as well grew unending insecurity within the corridors of power resulting to many worthless allegations, arrests, dismissals and detentions of security men.

However ma’am, a swift review of our governance structure will tell us that the representation of our government is anchored on three main arms which are the executive, the legislature and the judiciary and the constitution with its call for democracy has knowingly accorded each an equal distribution of responsibility for the purpose of better serving the citizenry.

Thus it is further confusing for the executive through your office to tell honourable Sallah that “it is easier to criticize than take responsibility” for he is until the time of writing this letter serving as a parliamentarian – a known instrumental member for that matter of one of our nation’s most important government branches.

Finally Ma’am, I will humbly like to conclude with this wollof saying that “kula defal lubaa nga fey’ko terranga” (roughly translated as repay good with gratitude).

Sincerely yours,

Dr Muhammed Teks Tekanyi

Blogger