Gambia: An Open Letter To The Minister Of Tourism And Culture

Dear Sir

RE: “BUMSTERS”, WE KNOW WHERE TO KEEP THEM UNTIL THE SEASON IS FINISHED

It is with dismay that I write to your honourable office but with a questionable thought about your honourability in regards to your recent remarks at the Laico Hotel formerly Atlantic Hotel in Banjul during one of your visits.

Sir, you need not be reminded that the people you are threatening today were among very ones you stood up with shoulder to shoulder just ten months ago marching forward to effect a change with the promise of enhancing their betterment by having you in position of authority.

And I can personally serve as a witness to your past interactions with some of these brothers and sisters of ours nicknamed “bumsters” at Mansea Beach Hotel some couple of years ago but with a tonation and body language of yours way different from the one you are fast cultivating for a harvest not known but scary on prediction.

Certainly Sir, there is need for every concerned Gambian to be curious about the reasons behind your swift transformative change in character as manifested during the handing over of the 57 trucks to the parliamentarians and most recently your remarks about the “bumsters”.

Yes, it is commonly said on the streets that power corrupts but I’m not in agreement of its truthfulness because of my belief in people corrupting power and here you are demonstrating those very features of corrupting power by your position of authority with your misplaced utterance on our brothers and sisters, the so called “bumsters” and by responsibility, you are supposed to be a role model to our nation’s future leaders.

Sir, a revisit of statistics relating to our national treasury would remind us of a reported 22% contribution to our nation’s GDP coming from remittances by citizens living abroad but will you for a moment humbly asked yourself who those citizens are and how they arrived to live abroad? As it is important for the sake of reflection because knowledge has it that some of those sending remittances many of whom were key contributors in making your assumption of authority possible, did passed through the same route currently taken by the ones you are openly chasing away in pursuit of gaining impression from strangers.

Moreover, it is very unfortunate for you to quickly forget that it is the hands of some of these “bumsters” that fed the “tommy of our current authority” in the form of votes few months ago to accord you the responsibility you are abusing on them and it gets sadder hearing the restrictions you intend to make on their struggle for a living around the Tourism Development Area more sweating.

And I refused to accept your lack of knowledge of the recognition of freedom of movement and association as a fundamental human right referencing to the reported pain already created by your ministry for the ordinary citizens in getting into the Senegambia area and as well as the threat of a season long incarceration you issued on record to the “bumsters” in exchange for few bucks from strangers on visit to indirectly milk our little resources.

Sir, what has happened to the jobs you promised to be created by your ministry on your presentation to the parliamentarians? Can’t these brothers and sisters be incorporated into the industry like in the areas of entertainment, tour guiding and other auxiliary jobs in order to serve as a solution to this decades old menace? Do you as well know that some of the people you are sending the “bumsters” away from, visit purposely to meet and build relationships that will directly/indirectly benefit us all as a nation?

Differently, it is true that some of the “bumsters” overstep their limitations but I believe your ministry and the Gambia Tourism Board can be innovative and diplomatic enough to cage that ugly part of them by creating in-house training programs which would serve as correction methods for them.

Sir, we and I meant all of us as Gambians should know and accept the fact that our country can only be developed by ourselves and not outsiders thus the need for a combination of our collective efforts in pursuit of the dream of making The Gambia the last home of hope and prosperity a reality.

Yours truly,

Dr Muhammed Teks Tekanyi

Blogger