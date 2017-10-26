Gambia: As Amadou Samba Testifies; Janneh Commission Heard: Ex-Gambian Dictator Took $700,000 From The Gov’t Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Bank Account, Which He Deposited Into Samba/Bazzi’s Gamveg Company!

Amadou Samba, a Gambian millionaire and also a former close associate of the Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh, was on Wednesday, confronted by the lead counsel attached to the Janneh Commission Amie Bensouda, to shed light on the seven hundred thousand dollars $700,000 dollars that Jammeh took from the government heavily indebted poor countries (HIPC) bank account and was deposited into the bank account of the Gamveg oil and vegetable company, owned by Mr. Samba together with Muhammed Bazzi. The heavily indebted poor countries (HIPC) are a group of 37 developing countries with high levels of poverty and debt overhang which are eligible for special assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, according to the internet search giant Wikipedia.

“The HIPC Initiative was initiated by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in 1996, following extensive lobbying by NGOs and other bodies. It provides debt relief and low-interest loans to cancel or reduce external debt repayments to sustainable levels, meaning they can repay debts in a timely fashion in the future. To be considered for the initiative, countries must face an unsustainable debt burden which cannot be managed with traditional means. Assistance is conditional on the national governments of these countries meeting a range of economic management and performance targets and undertaking economic and social reforms,” the site added.

Lead Counsel Bensouda wanted Mr. Samba to explain how the HIPC funds got into his Gamveg company. The company is jointly owned by Amadou Samba and Muhammed Bazzi, a Belgian national with Lebanon origin. It is a 50-50 shareholder partnership, Samba told the commission.

“I am too sure about the amount you are putting out,” Samba told Mrs. Bensouda. Bensouda went further to put it to Samba that: “On 11 January 2011, instructions were given from the Ministry of Finance on the directive of from the president for the sum of $700,000 to be paid to Gamveg oil limited. And it was paid from the MDRI account. And this is what is referred to the HIPC Fund-heavily indebted poor countries fund.”

The Gambian business mogul said as far as Gamveg’s operations was concerned, he was kept out of loop by Bazzi, Jammeh and Pa Bojang, a Gambian exile living in the United States. Mr. Bojang is a close relative of the exiled Gambian dictator. He used to be the Managing Director of the Kanilai Group International, a company owned by the exiled dictator.

“I am not too sure now because this whole thing about the president’s involvement in Gamveg; I was not part of the negotiation; I didn’t know anything about it until after the fact. It was I think Muhammed Bazzi, Pa Bojang and the president that negotiated for the sale of Gamveg. In fact, I was all the time in the dark,” Samba testified.

Represented by his sister lawyer Marry Samba, Mr. Samba explained how he knew about the sale of Gamveg. “In fact, I came to know about it though the Guaranty trust bank because I am the Chairman of the Guaranty trust bank. It was when I think in one of board meetings, they showed the letter coming from the presidency, saying that we have returned the guaranty; also refund this sum of money that I came to know about it. In fact, there is a letter to that effect, which I would like to read before the commission.”

Counsel Bensouda asked Mr. Samba to slowdown and follow her lead. Before Samba could readout the content of the letter he mentioned in his testimony, Bensouda reminded him about the two million dollars his company Gamveg took from the Social security and housing Finance cooperation.

“In 2012, Social Security put up a guaranty for Gamveg in the sum of two million dollars ($2 million dollars) and I think that is what you are referring to. But first the $700,000 dollars,” Bensouda put it to Mr. Samba. Samba retorted: “I was not in the picture from the beginning.”

“The president or Pa Bojang requested Social security to give out their guarantee for two million dollars. And I think the intention was for the president to make good the amount of two million dollars and return the social security guarantee. This is what they told me. I was not involved in the transactions. When I confronted Muhammed Bazzi, that is what he told me; now even the letter coming from the president, with the permission of the commission I would like to read this letter,” Samba added.

Before partnering with Muhammed Bazzi, Samba said the company was originally owned by him and one Hussein. He met Hussein in London, in the United Kingdom, during visit there, where he discussed the possibilities of Hussein investing in the Gambia.

“I am a shareholder in Gamveg. Gamveg, is a long story. I met this friend of mine in London; a very wealthy businessman called Hussein. I tried to convince him to come and invest in the Gambia, and thereafter I invited him to come visit this country. And he came here on two occasions. It was there and then that he decided that he would like to go into a joint venture with me; a partnership; to build a vegetable oil refinery. I had thirty percent shares,” he said. Samba later became fifty percent shareholder of the company, following Hussein’s withdrawal from the company.

Samba and Hussein wanted to borrow funds from Exim bank India for the purchasing of the oil refinery equipment, but they were not successful in securing the funds. Samba didn’t elaborate further as to why they couldn’t secure loan from Exim bank India. But that didn’t stop him and Hussein from going ahead with the business.

Lack of protection from the Jammeh government and competitive business environment led to Hussein’s withdrawal from the joint business venture he had with Samba.

“When we started we expected to have protection from the government. We had no protection that is what frustrated Hussein to sell his shares to Mr. Bazzi,” he said.

Mr. Samba also adduced in evidence about some of the companies he has shares. He used to own fifty percent shares of the Gamcem company, but he said later sold his shares, and left with twenty percent shares of the company. The company, he said, he gone through change of partnership in numerous occasions. There were German and Spanish shareholders of the Gamcem company, he said.

Mr. Samba also said he owns twelve percent of the shares at the Guaranty Trust Bank, a bank he onetime served as its board chairman. Samba also owns Gamwater, a water bottling company which has out of business for some time now.

“Of course, Gamwater is no longer in business. Well… it is a long story. It was not liquidated, but we decided to close it. In fact, that’s one of the things that I would like to explain to the commission. We used to run at a heavy loss because of the former president. Every time he has an occasion, we have to send trucks load of water. It never gets paid. So, this has been accumulating over the years. So, when my son, took over the business, he said father we have to close this because is as if we are running a charity. That’s when we decided that we sell the equipment and close the business,” Mr. Samba testified.

“The other reason why I closed it is because the former head of the state asked me to find quotation for him, from the very people that supplied the equipment to me. I did. I asked Northland international to provide quotation for Kanilai Family farms and they sent the quotation. I gave it to him, and he ordered the equipment. And in fact, the equipment arrived, and in fact the equipment are lying in Kanilai,” he added.

In his opening testimony Samba said he was introduced to Yahya Jammeh by one Pierre Kujabi, an architect based in Senegal. This was back in 1994, when Jammeh overthrew the democratically elected government of former president Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara. He recalled discussing with Kujabi about the issue of the Banjul international airport construction project. Samba said at the time some of the contracts he benefited from were not tendered.

“I think no contract went through tender. Even the schools, and all the projects they did was done within a period of two years. So, they just identified the contractors and dish out the contracts. I was not the only one,” he said.

Mr. Samba’s lawyer Marry Samba had earlier argued before the commission that the freezing of Samba’s assets contravenes the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia. She said the commission lacks the legal jurisdiction to issue such an order. She wants the commission to set aside the order that was issued against her client. She referenced various provisions of the constitution to back up her argument.

“Adverse findings were made against Mr. Samba even before he was served or made to be aware of the evidence before this commission and before he had the chance to appear before this honorable commission,” she said adding that Mr. Samba was not opportune to hear the testimonies made against him by some of the witnesses who have already appeared before the commission.

She said the order to freeze Samba’s assets was based on the testimonies of the witnesses. This, she said, violate the right to fair hearing.

She said the commission has acted outside its terms of reference and mandate. She argued that the commission has no legal mandate to freeze assets.

Lead counsel Bensouda disagrees. “Interim orders that were made by the commission were threshold orders; without yes hearing the parties affected. In this case, the person affected or pronounced is the close associate of the former president. That does not make it unconstitutional.”

Mrs. Bensouda invoked the rules of the high court to back up of her argument. She said the commission has constitutional powers to freeze assets. She said the legal arguments advanced by Ms. Samba were not only misconceived, but legally flawed.

“The commission’s powers are set out in the constitution. As she pointed out under section 202. The commission is given full power to make interim orders. The interim orders that the commission can make is not predicated on its powers to make orders in relation to witnesses,” Mrs. Bensounda contended.