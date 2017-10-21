Gambia: As Kandeh Brands Barrow’s Gov’t As “Bunch Of GREEDY AND ANGRY PEOPLE”; GDC Leader Says The Amendment Of Section 62 Of The Constitution To Appoint Fatoumatta Tambjang As VP, Is An Insult To Gambians!

The leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress Party Mama Kandeh is on an attack mood against the Barrow government. Kandeh is going after almost everyone in that regime—branding them as bunch of “hungry and greedy” people, who have not ushered any meaningful developmental project since the fall of dictator Yahya Jammeh, in December of 2016. Kandeh said the Coalition government under president Adama Barrow is a complete failure, and he urged Barrow to resign now or at least at the end of the three year transition period he (Barrow) had agreed with his coalition partners.

Mr. Kandeh was speaking at a well-attended rally at Buffer-Zone, hours after he arrived in the country from his European tour. Thousands of people, including supporters of the former dictator Jammeh’s APRC party, stormed the streets to welcome the GDC leader.

For Kandeh, the new Gambia, as it is often referred to by president Barrow and his cabinet colleagues is in a virtual slow motion, as in Kandeh’s own words “nothing has changed as far as Jammeh’s past draconian dictatorial policies and bad laws are concerned. He accuses the Barrow government of relying on Jammeh’s political playbook to run the country.

“The recent amendment of section 62 of the Constitution to appoint Fatoumatta Tambajang as Vice president, is an insult to Gambians. Out of the Gambian population, they mean to tell us that Fatoumatta Tambajang is the only person qualified to serve as Vice president? They purposely reserved the post for her, even though she was not qualified to be appointed. They had to delay filling the post, until such a time that section 62 of the constitution was amended,” Kandeh lamented.

“Her previous appointment was rescinded amid public outcry over the legality of her appointment. She was subsequently appointment Minister and asked to oversee the post of Vice president, until the law was amended. This is an insult to Gambians,” Kanded added.

Mr. Kandeh doubled down on his allegations that the Barrow government is consist of greedy and hungry people. He said the same people serving in Barrow’s government worked in Jawara and Yahya Jammeh’s government.

Kandeh said the Barrow government is yet to initiate any serious project that will impact on the lives of Gambians. He said some of the projects that the new government is bragging about were Yahya Jammeh’s developmental projects. He cited the Kunta Kinteh ferry, the Chinese sponsored multi million dollar Conference center, among others to back up his claims.

“I challenge Adama Barrow to ask Neneh Macdonald, about the source of the Kunta Kinteh Ferry. These people have not initiated any project since coming to power. These are Jammeh’s projects. They are commissioning Jammeh’s projects,” he said.

Mr. Kandeh also said that the 1997 constitution, which was voted in a referendum by Gambians during Jammeh’s rule is still alive. He accuses the Barrow government of cherry-picking on amending certain provisions of the law that will serve their interest at the expense of the overwhelming majority of Gambians. He also said Jammeh’s old policy requiring civil servants to seek travel clearance before leaving the country is still being enforced by the new government.

Barrow should explain the $25 million dollars Fertilizer and seed nuts for Gambian farmers

Kandeh used the meeting to remind Adama Barrow about his recent claim that his government has spent $25 million dollars to buy fertilizer and seed nuts for Gambian farmers. Barrow’s Finance Minister Amadou Sanneh was his envoy for the purchasing of fertilizer and seed nuts mission for Gambian farmers, according to Kandeh.

“As we speak, no fertilizer, or seed nuts have been supplied to the farmers. Barrow also claimed that the fertilizer and seed nuts consignment has arrived. He said they will be selling the fertilizer for D200 dalasi per bag. He also promised to supply free seed nuts to farmers. No groundnut has been supplied to the farmer up till this hour,” Kandeh said.

Kandeh went on tirade blaming the Barrow government for the current water and electricity shortage. He said the situation of water shortage has never been this bad in the history of the Gambia. Kandeh said Gambians nowadays cannot take shower, or cook for their families due to lack of water. He said the country is also struggling with constant electricity cuts. He called on the Barrow government to consider quitting if they cannot steer the affairs of the state.

Kandeh also took a jab at Mai Fatty Gambia’s Interior Minister. He said Mai Fatty’s GMC political party is one of those dormant parties operating in the country without grassroots support. He said Fatty’s party won no seat in the past legislative elections. He branded the GMC as an NGO party without no serious political cloud. He added that Mai Fatty, as an individual and party leader, has never contest any elections, and no wonder that’s why his sponsored National Assembly candidates couldn’t win. He said the GMC’s performance in the past elections was a total failure, as the party came up with zero (0) victory.

Kandeh took issue with Mai Fatty’s relocation of his office from Banjul to the Kombos. He branded Mr. Fatty as Gambia’s most flamboyant Interior Minister in the history of our country, adding that Fatty is becoming a high maintenance Minister, as his office is costing the Gambian state a monthly rent of three hundred thousand dalasi (D300,000).

Janneh Commission

Kandeh also wondered how comes that the Janneh commission was contracted to private lawyers, when there are salaried lawyers at the Attorney General’s Chambers, who are competent enough to run such an inquiry. He said it doesn’t make any sense for the state to contract private lawyers to probe the former dictator and his government. Kandeh said the Commission Members are paid each nothing less than one hundred dalasi (D100,000) monthly salary, when the state counsels could have been utilized to handle the commission.

Kandeh told Barrow that Gambians are closely following the proceedings of the Commission—hoping that more people will be subpoenaed to appear before the commission in the interest of accountability.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai