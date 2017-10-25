Gambia: Banka Manneh Denies Being A Member Of EX Justice Minister’s GANU Party!

Banka Manneh has denied news reports that he is a member of Sheikh Tijan Hydara’s GANU political party. The Brufut native has asked his followers to ignore what he calls such “ rumors, or insinuations” coming from any quarters.

“I am neither a member of, nor part of an executive, of any political party including the newly formed GANU. You can all be rest assured that if and when I decide to form my own political party or join an existing party, that decision will be publicly announced by my humble self,” said Banka Manneh, in a statement posted on his Facebook timeline.

“Until then, please disregard any rumors or insinuations from any third party source/s regarding this matter. Thank you!,” he concluded.