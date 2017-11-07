Gambia: Barrow Failed The Litmus Test

BARROW FAILED THE LITMUS TEST

I dreamt of a day when sons and daughters of our land will have freedom of assembly, freedom from intimidation and right to express themselves as guaranteed in our constitution. Until then, we will have a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

It’s a shame watching live pictures coming from Westfield (earlier on). Thank God they left early!

The pictures reminds me of the bitter days of “UDP struggle.” My office was located in Westfield. I have seen armed men patiently waiting to crush citizens who want to express their rights. Most of our staff were left in tears in one afternoon after witnessing young officers beating mostly elderly and not too young men and women of the UDP party. We could not do anything but watched from the office balcony and cry. Yes, you heard me right. Strong ones just shook their heads and quiet went back to their desks, tears rolled down for others. Our anger was not only on the right abuses but “kids” beating of elders-an abomination in our culture.

Our prayer, our anger, our dream on that and many other days was solved on #Dec1. We fought peacefully to end tyranny. We may have political differences but our love for The Gambia is singular.

I’m ashamed the #NewGambia government is still reminding us of Jammeh’s era. Please don’t misquote me. You can’t compare Babili Mansa’s bad records to Barrow’s but denial of permits to hold peaceful demonstration is synonymous to Jammeh’s style of government.

I am very positive that #OccupyWestfield wouldn’t turn violent. I don’t guarantee that though. However, I believe our young people love our country hence would not turn to be hooligans.

Meanwhile, I want to leave you with this question; If you are against #OccupyWestfied, does it mean you agree that Uncle Darboe’s and co jail time was justified?

By Edrissa Baldeh