Gambia: Barrow Refuses To Accept Darboe’s Proposition For Interior Minister Pick; As Barrow Travel To Dubai, Leaving His Foreign Minister Behind!

There is a deadlock over the vacant portfolio of Interior Minister, as both Ousainou Darboe and Adama Barrow want to install their own favorite picks for the position, amid an internal squabble between the duo, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Sources familiar with the story said Mr. Barrow’s camp wants the president to hire someone loyal to him and the country, while the UDP leader is also busy trying to convince Barrow to hire a certain Gambian believed to be in Mr. Darboe’s good books.

The position of an Interior Minister is a strategic position. The Minister in charge is responsible for internal security.

Both Mr. Darboe and Barrow are aware of the influence such a Ministry has over issues relating to internal security and policing.

State House sources said Mr. Barrow is not heeding to Darboe’s request. There is a potential fallout between the two over the vacant Interior Minister portfolio.

” Mr. Darboe has suggested someone’s name to be hired as Interior Minister, but president Barrow’s camp wants the president to hire his own Interior Minister. There is a confusion here in Banjul. For some reasons Mr. Darboe wants to install his own loyalist at the Interior Ministry,” said our source.

Meanwhile, President Barrow has traveled to Dubai, leaving his Foreign Minister Ousainou Darboe behind. Mr. Darboe is not part of Barrow’s delegation. He was among the officials, who traveled to the airport to see off Mr. Barrow. The Vice President Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang was present at the airport tarmac when Barrow boarded the waiting flight for Dubai.

Ousainou Darboe could not be reached for his own side of the story.