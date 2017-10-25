Gambia: Barrow’s Govt Seizes Car Donated To The Former CDS Badjie By Jammeh

The Barrow State House has seized a car that was donated to the former Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Ousman Badjie, by the exiled Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Mr. Badjie’s car was taken away from him on Tuesday. The “Stress Free” former CDS is now without a vehicle.

Badjie was recently appointed Gambian Ambassador to Cuba. But he is yet to report to duty.

Over fifty vehicles were seized from people believed to have benefited from Jammeh’s free cars for gift. The task-force was headed by Saidyba, a senior member of the Gambia police force. He is the head of the State House vehicles control division.