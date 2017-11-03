Gambia: Bombshell: ‘Angry’ villagers to protest against Majority Leader 

Bombshell: ‘ Angry’ villagers to protest against Majority Leader

By Sainey Darboe

Constituents of the majority leader at the National Assembly,Kebba K Barrow , have informed this medium of plans to stage a “massive protest against him in Gunjur”.

Speaking to this medium, one of the key organizers spoke on condition of anonymity:

“It beggars belief that Gunjur Development Association repeatedly invited KKB to their functions and he is always a no show. Kombo Sillah Association is only presenting a check of just 60K and he is invited which he has accepted to attend and give a speech. Gunjur Development Association spent over 100K at the health centre and the local MP isn’t interested.

KKB has ignored the concerns of his people because his campaign was sponsored by the Chinese Company responsible for the environmental damage. We will show him there is a new Gambia where the women and youths of Gunjur will come out in full force to teach him a political lesson. We shall not relent until he resigns”.

Contacted about the issue , the UK-based Chairman of Kombo Sillah Association who is a close relative to the embattled politician expressed alarm at the planned protest. His words:

“ Whoever is planning to protest is not helping us and is an enemy of the community. We have invited the Governor, Chairman of Brikama Area Council , elders and the MP for Kombo South KKB. We cannot invite elders and leave out the MP. We cannot do that .

Although mistakes have been made , I have personally intervened to try to solve the situation and bring unity.Definitely the planned protest is not good for us. Now we have no option but to cancel the invitation of KKB to avoid problems. Now I know what’s going on . This is why the governor is reluctant to come because something is being planned”.

The KSA Chairman then probed for the identity of those behind the protest, but was rebuffed on journalistic confidentiality grounds. He added:

“Please don’t write this article . I know it is Amadou Janneh and others behind this protest but you can tell me who else . This is not good for us . We are going to have a meeting and cancel the invitation for KKB but please don’t publish this. This is a set-back for us”.

Despite his entreaties , the writer maintained it is against journalistic ethics to suppress articles at the behest of individuals .