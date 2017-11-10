Gambia: Breaking News: As Mighty Ding-Ding Manso Fatty Has Fallen; Fatty Redeployed To The Foreign Service!

Gambia’s onetime most influential and powerful state Interior Minister Mai Fatty has been fired and redeployed to the Foreign Service. “His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, acting under the provision of Section71 (4) (b) of the Constitution of The Republic of the Gambia, has decided to relieve Mr. Mai Ahmad Fatty of his appointment as Minister of The Interior with effect from today, Friday, 10 November 2017. Mr Fatty has been re-deployed to the diplomatic service,” said a press release issued by the president’s office.

“In the same vein, His Excellency, the President has assigned the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Honourable Abubacarr M. Tambadou to oversee the Ministry of The Interior until further notice,” the statement added.

Mai Fatty is yet to be assigned to the Foreign Service, although the State House statement indicated that his next tour of duty is going to be the Foreign Service. He is going to work under Foreign Minister Ousainou Darboe.