Gambia: Breaking News: Fiasco, As OJ Visits Brikamaba; Women’s Bureau Counselor Assaulted In Front Of Agric Minister; OJ And His Delegation Hurriedly Left The Scene Of The Crime!

The incident happened yesterday Thursday, at the Brikamaba old market, as Aminata Ceesay, the elected Councilor for the Women’s Bureau was about to give a speech at a meeting, attended by the Agriculture Minister Omar Amadou Jallow and high profile Agric officials. Our reporter saw a large crowd of women, who descended on Aminata Ceesy of Kerewan Samba Sira. She represented the women of Lower Fuladu at the Women’s Bureau. She was rescued by the police. The Minister and his delegation unceremoniously left the gathering as soon as they could, before Police arrested those involved.

The culprits were seen at Brikamaba police station this morning and authoritative sources confirmed that three women were taken into police custody, after been slammed with charges ranging from assault, joined assault and affray. Our sources further revealed that the accused persons had been placed on police bail and the matter is expected in Court soon.

Those involved in the political violence were mainly from Saruja and Kerewan Samba Sira respectively. The accused persons live in the same District.

The meeting was abruptly called off, as OJ and his delegation quickly left town. It was a tense situation. Pandemonium hits the commercial town, as fighting broke out at the meeting.

The police spokesma Conta could not be reached for comment during the weekend.