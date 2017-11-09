Gambia: Breaking News: Gambian Vice President Says Jammeh’s Stolen Funds Recovered By The Janneh Commission Should Be Used To Compensate His Victims!

Gambia’s Vice President Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang said Jammeh’s stolen funds should be used to compensate his victims in the Gambia. She proposed that stolen funds linked to Jammeh and recovered by the Janneh Commission should be used to support families, who have suffered from Jammeh’s years long misrule. The Vice president made the proposition on Wednesday during a visit she made to the victims’ center.

“This is my own opinion and suggestion: It is my fervent belief that funds recovered from the Janneh Commission in regards to monies stolen by Jammeh, should be used to compensate his victims. Since he inflicted pain on you guys; you deserved to be compensated from Jammeh’s stolen funds. That could be a possibility,” she said in the Wollof dialect.

Ms. Tambajang assured Jammeh’s victims that they will receive support from government. Although she said government is constrained financially, but it would be good idea to use funds stolen by Jammeh to compensate his victims. She referenced the ongoing Janneh Commission. She said once Jammeh’s stolen wealth is recovered, and his properties sold, the proceeds derived from Jammeh’s stolen wealth, could be used to compensate the dictator’s victims.

The Vice President said all Gambians are victims of dictator Yahya Jammeh’s misrule. The VP said Jammeh’s twenty-two years rule was marred by all kinds of atrocities; hence almost every Gambian family has been affected by the power excesses of the former genocidal Gambian despot.

She said Gambians could hardly sleep for six hours during Jammeh’s rule, as families were concerned about their missing sons and daughters. Many were abducted, tortured, and killed under Jammeh’s rule she said. The issue of one’s personal safety was also bugging Gambians during the dictator’s era, she added.

This was Ms. Tambajang first visit to the victims’ center. She was invited to the center in the recent past, but due to her busy schedule she said she couldn’t make it. She flew to Dakar, Senegal to take care of an official function during the period in question.

Ms. Tambajang talked about the case of Landing Sanneh, the former commander of the State Guard, and Lt. Almamo Manneh, a former close aide of dictator Yahya Jammeh. Manneh and Sanneh were accused of plotting to overthrow Jammeh’s regime. Almamo was shot and killed on the spot, while being pursued by armed soldiers loyal to Jammeh. His co accused person Landing Sanneh was shot on the leg.

“Landing Sanneh is my in law. I remember being part of a team, that coordinated to inform the international community about their case. We appealed for an intervention from the international community to intervene in Gambia’s appalling rights crisis, but they were denied audience by Jammeh. Jammeh refused to grant the UN and other agencies access to the country,” she said.

Ms. Tambajang is a former United Nations worker. She quitted her UN job to take up employment with the former military junta headed by dictator Jammeh. She served as Health Minister under Jammeh’s rule, but was later fired.

“While working for Jammeh as a cabinet Minister, I asked him to release my son Omar Amadou Jallow and others or else I will resign from his government. I gave him four hours ultimatum to release OJ. Before close of business, I went to pick up OJ from jail,” she said.

Ms. Tambajang said she has long been part of the Gambian struggle. She said she joined the struggle to help Jammeh’s misrule. And she has never cowered over the years, as God was her main protector.

“I have long been working with Dr. Amadou Scattered Janneh. While in exile overseas, Janneh’s main preoccupation was to scout for funding (money) to support us on the ground to help effectively oppose the former dictator. Janneh has played a pivotal role towards galvanizing civil society groups in this country during the liberation struggle,” she added.

Ms. Tambajang also debunked claims that she fled the country during the political impasse. She said she never deserted the country at any given time. She was on the ground coordinating with her colleagues to ensure that Jammeh respects the wishes and aspirations of the Gambian people.

“Both Amadou Janneh and Aji Yam Secka can bear me witness that I have never fled this country. Each time, I travelled to Dakar, knows that I was there for a mission or to attend a meeting. I was in Dakar to lobby for ECOWAS’s support to mount pressure on Jammeh. Aji Yam Secka was supposed to travel with me, but she was busy,” she said.

Ms. Tambajang is expected to be officially sworn into office today. She was hired as VP recently after many months of overseeing the vacant position.