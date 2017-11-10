Gambia: Breaking News: Gambia’s ” MIGHTY INTERIOR MINISTER” Fired!

Gambia’s Interior Minister Mai Fatty, AKA Ding Ding Manso, is the first casualty of President Adama Barrow’s Cabinet, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Mai Fatty is no more! Mr. Fatty has been fired with immediate effect. Justice Minister Baa Tambadou has been asked to oversee the Ministry of Interior, pending Mai’s replacement in due course.

President Barrow relied on the powers conferred on him by the constitution to fire Mr. Fatty, the onetime powerful Interior Minister. Fatty is the leader of the opposition Gambia Moral Party (GMC).

“In the same vein, His Excellency, the President has assigned the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Honorable Abubacarr M. Tambadou to oversee the Ministry of Interior until further notice.

No reason was given for Mai’s firing. Fatty has been redeployed to the Foreign Service, per the statement issued by the President’s office.

Sources have it that the Simlex passport and Pristine Gambia ID Card contractual issue might have some to do with his removal. Simlex is a Belgian Bio metric company. Simlex has claimed that the contract it signed with the former Jammeh government for passport issuance must be executed by the new government, although certain members of Cabinet believed that the contract in question should be tendered for public bidding.

Mr. Fatty has been championing for the said contract to be awarded to Simlex. It is not clear what might have went down between Simlex and Fatty to warrant the dismissed Interior Minister to act as a lobbyist for Simlex.

Prior to his firing, Fatty had set up a special task force at his Ministry to look into the Simlex issue. He told reporters recently that Cabinet has agreed for Simlex to be allowed to operate in the Gambia.

Both Simlex and Pristine, a company owned by the Touray brothers, were allowed to operate at the Ministry of Interior. The two companies had dealt with the previous Jammeh regime. They were both contracted to issue bio metric ID cards and passports.