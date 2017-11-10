Gambia: Breaking News: Gambia’s Trade Minister Isatou Touray Not Fired!

Is Dr. Isatou Touray, Gambia’s Trade Minister fired? She was supposed to leave Banjul tonight to attend a meeting in Oslo, Norway. But reports have it that she is either fired or is about to be fired. Her staff said she still the Minister in charge of Trade.

Someone travelling with the fired Minister said he was not aware of her dismissal. He said Isatou Touray is leaving town tonight with her Permanent Secretary and delegation to attend the IAC Norway meeting. IAC is a local NGO operated by Neneh Bojang and others. It is a one day conference. The theme for the conference is centered on polygamy. Imam Touray of Oslo and Isatou Touray, have been billed as the guest speakers for the conference.